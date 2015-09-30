Infant twins die after parents left them outside of house

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A pre-trial investigation into the death of newborn twin girls completed in Zyryanovsk town, East Kazakhstan region.

The tragedy occurred at the beginning of September the current year. The newborn twin girls were left to sleep in a single pram outside a private house in Zavodinka village. According to the parents, a 20-year-old woman and 22-year-old man, the day before the tragedy they went for a walk with the children. Upon returning from a walk the parents left the 3-month old children in a canopy of a private house as they did not want to disturb the sleeping babies. The woman woke up at 2 am and decided to check up the children. By that time the little girls were already dead. The mother called the police. However, the police of Zyryanovsk area have another version of the accident. As reported in the police, young parents were irresponsible as they did not even have time to register their children and get relevant documents. The process of forensic examination of causes of the children's death is under completion. According to police the children could die from hypothermia or asphyxiation. The parents face charges after causing death by negligence, says the regional Internal Affairs Department.