Infants can also contract COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The chief pediatrician of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry, doctor of medical sciences, Riza Boranbayeva, told how many children became infected with coronavirus infection since the beginning of the year, Kazinform reports.

«Children are less likely than adults to get infected with COVID-19. They develop mild symptoms or have no symptoms at all. Though, some of them may have severe symptoms of the infection. Even the newborns can also contract the novel virus. 16,245 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases were detected in children, including 34 infants. 13,985 that is almost 80% recovered,» she told a befrieng.

According to her, 90% of cases were asymptomatic or mild. 10% were moderate, 0.1% were severe coronavirus cases. 58 children developed viral pneumonia. She stressed that as far as children do not get the COVID-19 vaccine and there are no official drugs to prevent COVID-19 the only way to protect children is to take precautions.