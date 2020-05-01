EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:44, 01 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Infection curve will go back up if schools reopen – expert

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's coronavirus infection rate will go back up to 1.3, from below 1 at present, if schools are reopened, expert Stefano Merler of Trento's Bruno Kessler Institute told the Higher Health Institute (ISS) on Thursday.

    Merler said this would happen even though children are 66% less susceptible to getting the virus, ANSA reports.

    He said it took an average 6.6 days for symptoms to manifest from the moment of infection, and added that the contagion rate would also go above the epidemiological threshold if restaurants are added to the construction, manufacturing and commerce sectors already slated to be reopened when the lockdown is eased on Monday. Italian schools are set to reopen in September.


    Tags:
    World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!