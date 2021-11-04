EN
    Infectious diseases bed occupancy drops to 33% in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Infectious diseases bed occupancy has dropped to 33% in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Vice Minister of Health Marat Shoranov told a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Countrywide, the occupancy rate of infectious diseases beds has declined from 56 to 33% and that of ICU beds from 45 to 27% since August 1. Over 30 thousand beds are on standby,» said Shoranov.

    He went on to note that downward trend has been observed in the number of COVID-19 patients which has halved over the past three months.

    He also added that almost 8.3 million people have been given the first component of COVID-19 vaccines or 73.4% of the eligible population and 44.3% of the total population. The second component has been received by around 7.6 million people or 66.6% of the eligible population and 40.2% of the total population.


