EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:39, 20 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Infectious diseases beds are 51% occupied in Kostanay rgn

    None
    None
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – 2,335 infectious diseases and quarantine beds have been deployed in Kostanay region, Deputy Head of the Health Office of Kostanay region Anzhela Beksultanova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Of the total number of infectious diseases beds, 1,028 or 51% are occupied in Kostanay region. A total of 325 quarantine beds are 19% full as 62 patients are under treatment. 82 people are treated in intensive care units, 47 of whom are in severe condition, that have 173 beds.

    Since January 1, 2021, 342 kids have contracted the virus in the region. As of yesterday, the number of pregnant women with COVID-19 stood at 164.

    The region has so far received a total of 346,655 doses of the first component and 285,385 doses of the second component of COVID-19 vaccines.

    The first component of COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 282,867 and both components to 221,778 in the region.

    As of now, of the vaccinated people, 1,208 contracted the virus, which is 4.7% of the total number of people contacted the virus and 0.43% of the number of vaccinated people.


    Tags:
    Kostanay region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!