Infectious diseases hospitals 30% full in Zhambyl rgn
According to the regional health office, as of October 13, 2021, 20,463 cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded in Zhambyl region. The COVID-19 incidence stood at 1,797.2 per 100,000 people.
Over the past day, the region reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 with the daily growth of 0.1% and 14 pneumonia cases with the growth of 0.2%. The number of pneumonia cases has totaled 7,600 in the region with the incidence rate estimated at 667.5 per 100,000 persons.
The region has so far registered 19,534 COVID-19 recovered cases.
The infectious diseases beds are 30% full in Zhambyl region with 476 patients receiving treatment. The ICU beds are 31% occupied with 58 patients under treatment. Five more patients are treated at the quarantine hospitals occupying 3% of the total quarantine beds.
The region’s COVID-19 labs carry out 2,600-2,800 PCR tests on a daily basis.
There are 43 COVID-19 vaccination sites including 15 in the cities and 28 in the districts throughout the region.
According to the health office, as of October 7, 2021, the first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccine was administered to 485,980 or 84% of the eligible population of Zhambyl region.