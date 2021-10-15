EN
    14:05, 15 October 2021

    Infectious diseases hospitals halved in Mangistau rgn

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Due to stabilization of the health situation in Mangistau region the number of infectious diseases hospitals has halved,» deputy Governor of Mangistau region Gulmira Kalmuratova told a briefing.

    Since the beginning of the year 19,339 coronavirus cases were detected there. Between October 8 and 15 there were recorded 71 more cases. For the past 24 hours there were confirmed 7 new coronavirus cases. Aktau city accounts for 57.1% of coronavirus cases, Munaily district for 15.7%.

    22,332 people recovered from coronavirus in the region. Between October 8 and 15, 111 people were staying in hospitals. There are 375 coronavirus beds, and 57 ICU beds in the region. There were 15 COVID-19 hospitals in July-August. Currently there are 7 hospitals to treat coronavirus patients.


