EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:18, 30 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Inflation falls to zero in Italy in April

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's annual inflation has fallen to zero in April, down from 0.1% in March, ISTAT said in its preliminary estimates Thursday, ANSA reports.

    This is the lowest since October 2016, the stats agency said.
    The drop was largely due to «the price dynamic of energy goods, which have amplified their descent», it said.
    But the inflation rate of the 'trolley' of most frequently bought household goods rose to 2.6%, showing an unprecedented spread from the general inflation rate.


    Tags:
    World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!