Inflation hits 0,5% in Kazakhstan in May 2016

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Inflation amounted to 0,5% in May 2016, Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr. Daniyar Akishev revealed at a press conference on Wednesday.

"In last month of spring the prices on food products increased by 0,4%, non-food production - 0,7% and paid services - 0,5%. The inflation accounted for 4,2% in January-May 2016," Mr. Akishev said at a press conference.