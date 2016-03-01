Inflation hits 2.5% in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inflation in Kazakhstan stood at 2.5 percent in January-February 2016, said the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry March 1.

Prices for foodstuff in the country rose by 2.7 percent during the first two months of 2016, for non-food goods - by 1.8 percent, and for paid services - by 2.8 percent.

In February 2016, inflation was 15.2 percent in Kazakhstan, as compared to February 2015.

In February 2016, prices for foodstuff rose by 12.4 percent, non-food goods - by 25.4 percent, and paid services - by 8.9 percent, as compared to February 2015, trend.az reports.