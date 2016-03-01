EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:35, 01 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Inflation hits 2.5% in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inflation in Kazakhstan stood at 2.5 percent in January-February 2016, said the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry March 1.

    Prices for foodstuff in the country rose by 2.7 percent during the first two months of 2016, for non-food goods - by 1.8 percent, and for paid services - by 2.8 percent.
    In February 2016, inflation was 15.2 percent in Kazakhstan, as compared to February 2015.
    In February 2016, prices for foodstuff rose by 12.4 percent, non-food goods - by 25.4 percent, and paid services - by 8.9 percent, as compared to February 2015, trend.az reports.

    Tags:
    Statistics Kazakhstan Ministry of National Economy Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!