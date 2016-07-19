Inflation in H1 2016 made 4.6% - National Bank

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the first half of 2016, inflation in Kazakhstan made 4.6%, according to the National Bank.

“In recent months, inflation almost fully meets the forecasts and expectations which allows us to expect achievement of annual inflation at 6-8% by the end of 2016 and its preservation in this range till the end of 2017,” Deputy Chairman of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov said at the Government’s sitting today.