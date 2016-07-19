EN
    17:54, 19 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Inflation in H1 2016 made 4.6% - National Bank

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the first half of 2016, inflation in Kazakhstan made 4.6%, according to the National Bank.

    “In recent months, inflation almost fully meets the forecasts and expectations which allows us to expect achievement of annual inflation at 6-8% by the end of 2016 and its preservation in this range till the end of 2017,”  Deputy Chairman of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov said at the Government’s sitting today.

