    12:13, 03 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Inflation in Kazakhstan amounts to 4.6% from early 2016

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inflation rate in Kazakhstan has stood at 4.6 percent since early 2016, Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan reported July 2.

    Food prices have increased by 5 percent, while non-food items' prices have gone up by 4.7 percent, and paid services' prices have increased by 4.1 percent since early 2016, trend.az reports.

    Kazakhstan's inflation rate from June 2015 to June 2016 amounted to 17.3 percent.

    In June 2016, the inflation rate was to 0.4 percent in Kazakhstan.

    Source: Trend.az

