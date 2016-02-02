Inflation in Kazakhstan hits 1.3% in January

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inflation in Kazakhstan stood at 1.3 percent in January 2016, according to the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry.

The Statistics Committee said in a message Feb. 1 that prices for foodstuff increased by 1.8 percent during the last month, for non-food goods - by 0.9 percent, and for paid services - by 1.2 percent.

In January, prices rose for: fresh vegetables - by 8.2 percent, chicken eggs - by 4.3 percent, fresh fruits - by 3.7 percent, bread and sugar - by 3.2 percent, potatoes - by 2.8 percent, black tea - by 2.8 percent, dried fruits and nuts - by 2.6 percent, cottage cheese - by 2.2 percent, cereals and sunflower oil - by 2.1 percent, poultry meat - by 1.9 percent, vegetable oil and butter - by 1.8 percent, canned milk - by 1.7 percent, macaroni products - 1.3 percent, confectionery and pastry - by 1.2 percent, and bakeries and flour products - by 1.1 percent, trend.az reports.

In the reporting period, prices for pharmaceutical products rose by four percent, household appliances - by two percent, textiles, glass and ceramic products - by 1.9 percent, detergents and cleaning products, vehicles - by 1.2 percent, goods for personal use - by one percent, clothing and footwear - by 0.7 percent.

In January, prices for rail passenger transport to long distances rose by 4.9 percent, services of preschool institutions - by 3.2 percent, transportation using intra-city buses - by 1.8 percent, and public health services - by 1.4 percent.

In the housing and communal services sector, tariffs for the gas transported through distribution grids increased by 3.4 percent, cold water - by 2.5 percent, sewerage services - by 2.2 percent, electricity - by 1.3 percent, and central heating - by 1.1 percent.

In 2015, inflation was 13.6 percent in Kazakhstan.

Prices for foodstuff increased by 10.9 percent, non-food goods - by 22.6 percent, and paid services - by 8.1 percent the last year.