    16:57, 04 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Inflation in Kazakhstan in Nov 2018 made 0.9%

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Inflation in Kazakhstan made 0.9% in November 2018 compared to October and 4.6% - compared to December 2017, Kazinform learnt from Committee of Statistics of the National Economy Ministry.

    Prices for food stuffs went up by 1.1% last month. Non-food products and paid services rose in prices by 1.1% and 0.7% correspondingly.
    Since the year beginning, as of December 1, 2018, prices for food stuffs increased by 3.8%, non-foods - by 5.9% and paid services rose in prices by 4.2%.

    Economy Statistics
