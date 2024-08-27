Inflation in Kyrgyzstan slows to 4.1% in July — EDB

Inflation in Kyrgyzstan slowed to 4.1% in July 2024, compared to 4.5% in June, according to the macroeconomic review of the Eurasian Development Bank, Kabar reports.

According to the document, such dynamics are facilitated by the weakening of price pressure in the food segment.

At the same time, the growth of world prices for vegetable oil, meat and sugar has been raising for several months in a row, which may create upward price pressure in Kyrgyzstan.

The increase in the price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products by 9.7% is partly due to an increase in excise taxes. Non-food products increased in price by 7.4%, and services - by 6.8%.

In the first case, this is due to the growth of import prices, and in the second - to an increase in tariffs for transport, restaurants and hotels.

The financial institution predicts that inflation will amount to 4.3% by the end of the year.