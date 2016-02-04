Inflation in S Kazakhstan made 13.2% in 2015

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM In 2015, inlfation in the South Kazakhstan region made 13.2%. This indicator approximates the republican level, Chairman of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev says.

"In 2015, the annual inflation in the country made 13.6%, while inflation in the South Kazakhstan region was 13.2%," said he during his visit to Shymkent.

In 2015, the region observed rise in prices for non-food stuffы - about 21.1%, food stuffs - 10.3% and paid services - 8.8%.

