11:26, 09 September 2016 | GMT +6
Inflation slowdown observed in Kazakhstan
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan observes gradual inflation slowdown processes now, according to Kuandyk Bishimbayev, Minister of National Economy.
“Annual inflation reached its maximum in July and made 17.7% and then started to decrease. Monthly inflation slowed down in August to 0.2%. Since the year beginning, inflation made 5.4%,” the Minister said at the Government’s extended meeting on Friday.
According to him, due to the anti-crisis measures and economic stimulation programs, over 170,000 job places have been created and preserved. 114,000 of them are permanent job positions (>65.0%). "All of this helped prevent unemployment growth. Presently, unemployment rate in Kazakhstan is kept at 5%m," he noted.