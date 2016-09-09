EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:26, 09 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Inflation slowdown observed in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan observes gradual inflation slowdown processes now, according to Kuandyk Bishimbayev, Minister of National Economy.

    “Annual inflation reached its maximum in July and made 17.7% and then started to decrease. Monthly inflation slowed down in August to 0.2%. Since the year beginning, inflation made 5.4%,” the Minister said at the Government’s extended meeting on Friday.

    According to him, due to the anti-crisis measures and economic stimulation programs, over 170,000 job places have been created and preserved. 114,000 of them are permanent job positions (>65.0%). "All of this helped prevent unemployment growth. Presently, unemployment rate in Kazakhstan is kept at 5%m," he noted. 

    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Ministry of National Economy Government Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!