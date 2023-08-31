Inflation to drop to less than half by year-end, Kazakh PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Inflation rates are decreasing and are expected to drop to less than half by yearned as compared to 2022, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said addressing the extended sitting of the AMANAT Party faction, Kazinform reports.

Despite the pandemic consequences and complex geopolitical conditions thanks to the taken measures the national economy has shown steady growth. In particular, the country recorded 4.8% economic growth for the past seven months with positive dynamics reported in all key sectors.

GDP per capita grew up to 13,300 US dollars this year. The foreign commodity turnover rose to 140 billion US dollars. The international reserves stand at some 95 billion US dollars.