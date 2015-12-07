Inflow of direct investments in Kazakhstan made USD 215 bln in 10 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The total inflow of direct investments in Kazakhstan made USD 215 billion in the last ten years, Deputy Chairman of the Board of "National Agency for Export and Investment "KAZNEX INVEST" JSC Kairat Karmanov informed.

"According to the information of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the total inflow of direct foreign investments in Kazakhstan made USD 215 billion over the span from 2005 through the first half of 2015. 17 billion of it is investment attracted to the processing sector," K. Karmanov told at the press conference in Astana.

According to him, presently, about 140 foreign investors are working in the Kazakhstani processing sector. They implemented more than 150 projects totaling USD 6 bln and created over 20 thousand jobs. Besides, more than 60% of them implemented their projects during the first five years of the State Program on Industrial-Innovation Development.

"Based on the World Investment Report of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the volume of direct foreign investments reduced by 16% in 2014 globally. The biggest increase is seen in developing Asian countries. In terms of leaders, they are China, Hong Kong and the USA. Kazakhstan is ranked 16 th among developing countries and 28 th among all world countries. We represent a country with the ransition economy without the access to sea. Thus, it is more difficult for us to attract investments, but we have to continue to work in this direction," K. Karmanov said.

"As a result, "KAZNEX INVEST" organized 22 business forums in 2015 and 16 of them were in Kazakhstan and 6 of them abroad. Heads of Italy, Hungary, Lithuania, Croatia, India, Serbia and other world countries took part in those events. Thanks to that cooperation there were 124 potentially investment documents signed in 2015," the speaker added.