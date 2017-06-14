Inflow of EXPO-2017 guests to reach peak on days of big shows, events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inflow of EXPO-2017 guests in Astana is expected to reach its peak on 17 specific days, Kazinform reports.

"There are 17 days during Astana EXPO-2017 when the inflow of tourists will reach its peak. Those are the days of big events, shows, concerts, including the Eurasian Media Forum, Dimash Kudaibergenov's solo concert and so on. We expected the number of tourists will reach its peak on those days," Deputy Director of Astana Convention Bureau LLP Askar Adambekov said.



He also noted that despite the fact that the exhibition kicked off only a few days ago, the inflow of tourists is quite stable.



"I cannot specify from what countries the tourists come from, but I know that over 10,000 tourists have visited the exhibition in five days," Mr Adambekov revealed.



According to him, there are 197 hotels and 91 hostels in Astana. Additionally, 10,000 apartments situated in various districts of the capital city were prepared for EXPO guests.