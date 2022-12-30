Inflow of foreign investments in Kazakhstan increased by 17.8%
Noteworthy is the growth of investment inflow in manufacturing (+36.9%) to the level of $4.9 billion with a share of 22.3% of the total volume of FDI. Agriculture grew 247% ($23.5 million), construction: 87.8% ($684.3 million), wholesale and retail trade: 32.6% ($3.8 billion), transportation and warehousing: 20.1% ($938.7 million), mining: 11.7% ($10.1 billion).
The Netherlands ($5.5 billion), USA ($5 billion), Switzerland ($2.6 billion), Belgium ($1.3 billion), Russia ($1.3 billion) and South Korea ($1.1 billion) are among the top investing countries in Kazakhstan. At the same time, the inflow of FDI from South Korea reached a record high in the history of bilateral relations.
The positive dynamics of growth in FDI inflows is evidence of foreign investors' confidence in our country and the ongoing reforms, despite external factors that put pressure on investment flows into our country.