Inflow of remittance to Kyrgyzstan decreases by almost 29% over six months
Compared to June last year, the inflow has almost halved - by 48.4%. Then, through money transfer systems, the country received USD 317.2 million.
About 91% of the money received in June comes from Russia - USD 148.3 million. Compared to the same month last year, the figure fell by 51%. Other CIS countries received USD 0.5 million.
The volume of transfers from non-CIS countries in June amounted to USD 14.7 million. A little more than a third of the amount (USD 5.1 million) was transferred to Kyrgyzstan from the United States. In June last year, USD 12.8 million were received from non-CIS countries, or 15% less.
In total, from January to June, the country received USD 961.43 million through money transfer systems, which is 28.6% lower than in the same period in 2022. Over the six months of last year, the volume of transfers of individuals amounted to USD 1 billion 347.5 million.