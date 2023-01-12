EN
    Influenza A and B viruses circulate in Kazakhstan, chief state sanitary doctor

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Healthcare Minister – chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yesmagambetova announced what influenza viruses are circulating in Kazakhstan as of now, Kazinform reports.

    «Currently there are influenza A and B viruses circulating in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan recorded 2,630 laboratory-confirmed cases with type B predominating. Besides, A virus (H1N1) and H3N2 subtypes were detected co-circulating countrywide. Since the beginning of the epidemic season, there were reported 2,600 flu cases, 65% account for children under 14 years old which is 30% more as compared to the previous year,» Aizhan Yesmagambetova said at today’s meeting of the Central Election Commission.


