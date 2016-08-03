Info center to operate at Minsk Palace of Republic on 11 September

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The information center on the 2016 parliamentary elections will start its work at the Palace of the Republic at 9am on 11 September, Chairperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus Lidia Yermoshina said at the CEC meeting on 3 August, BelTA has learned.

The info center will operate until 12.30 of 12 September. The first press conference at the center will be held at 10am.



CEC Secretary Nikolai Lozovik noted that the information center will provide the latest updates on the election process, the voting, turnout and also the preliminary results.



The information center will host Video conferences with election commissions, press conferences with the participation of political scientists, international foreign observers, electoral law specialists. The information center will also host other events directly related to the election campaign.



Press conferences will be held every two hours: at 10.00, 12.00, 14.00, 16.00 and 18.00. Two more press conferences will take place at 20.30 and 24.00.



The final press conference scheduled for 10.00 at 12 September will announce the preliminary results of the elections.



Belarusian reporters will be allowed to the information center on an accreditation certificate issued by the National Press Center and an ID. Foreign journalists will be able to attend the events in the information center on an accreditation certificate issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and an ID. Foreign observers will have to present a certificate issued by the Central Election Commission and an ID, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.