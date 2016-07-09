Information about owners of agricultural lands of Kazakhstan should be open to people - M. Taizhan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The information about owners of agricultural lands of Kazakhstan should be open to people, public figure Mukhtar Taizhan told at the sitting of the Land Reform Commission in Astana today.

He noted that there were issues that the members of the Land Reform Commission had not come to agreement on yet.

"First of all, it's land registry. As of today, we have electronic land registrer, but it does not have names of land owners. I propose as long as the land is people's wealth to make all the information about the land owners open. As of today, this information is confidential, because there is the Law on personal information. So, we need to make amendments to this Law," M. Taizhan said.

He also noted that there was no solution regarding the issue of selling or leasing of lands to foreigners, which had to be addressed as well.