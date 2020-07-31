EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:12, 31 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Information and Social Development minister congratulates Kazakhstanis on Eid Al Adha

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the holy day of Eid Al Adha, Kazinform reports.

    On her Facebook account the Minister of Information and Social Development wished Kazakhstanis peaceful sky above their heads, health and well-being.

    During the Eid Al Adha celebrations the Muslim community does good deeds while demonstrating mutual support and solidarity. This is especially important for Kazakhstan where people cherish their unity and accord.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Holidays Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!