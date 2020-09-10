Information and Social Development Social Council convenes

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Information and Social Development Social Council held its first online sitting this year at the Information and Social Development Ministry.

It brought together members of the Social Council, representatives of NGOs, etc.

In his State-of-the-Nation Address the Head of State stressed the need to further develop cooperation between the state and society, social monitoring and control over decisions.

As Minister Aida Balayeva said the task to raise human capital of the nation through striving to education, labour is possible through such cooperation with social councils. The Ministry plans to hold such meetings regularly.

The meeting focused on mass media support amid the pandemic, state policy in the sphere of interethnic relations and realization of grant projects of NGOs. It discussed proposals to improve cooperation with civil society and interethnic relations.