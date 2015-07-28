Information cooperation viewed as crucial step forward in SCO development

MOSOCW. KAZINFORM - Information cooperation is the most important step for the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Dmitry Kiselev, Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency Director General, said when opening Towards a Common SCO Information Space, a forum of the heads of the leading Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) media outlets, in Moscow, the Russia Today press service informs.

"Information cooperation is a crucial step forward in the SCO development. We see our task as expanding dialogue with our colleagues, starting joint projects aimed at bringing the SCO countries closer together, and promoting neighborliness and trust," Dmitry Kiselev said.

Secretary General of Xinhua News Agency Liu Zhengrong said that "since its inception 14 years ago the SCO has become an important platform for safeguarding regional peace and stability, promoting common development." Liu Zhengrong also noted that "as media organizations in the SCO member states, we are expected to enhance exchange and learn from each other, and to deepen cooperation while upholding the 'Shanghai Spirit' of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for cultural diversity and pursuit of common development," Liu said. Forum participants compared notes on media development in the SCO space and discussed challenges and mechanisms for addressing them jointly. Experts analyzed political, economic and technological factors, as well as unique national indicators in media development, the interaction between media, the public and government, and the role media play in international relations, including in the context of integration. The forum "Towards a Common SCO Information Space" that was held in Moscow on 28 July was organized by Russia Today news agency and the Federal Agency of Press and Mass Communications of Russia. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization comprises six member states, i.e. Russia, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Belarus, Mongolia, India, Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan have an observer status in the organization. Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan hold the dialogue partner status there, Kazinform refers to Belta.by.