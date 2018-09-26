Information Minister Abayev unveils Astana Media Week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dauren Abayev, Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan, has unveiled this morning the biggest media event in Central Asia, Astana Media Week, Kazinform reports.

Over 2,000 guests including 60 top managers of Kazakhstani and international media industry and over 50 production companies gathered at the KazMediaCenter in the Kazakh capital.



In his opening remarks Minister Abayev noted that it has become a tradition to bring together media experts who are ready to have a constructive dialogue on a wide range of issues.



"Mass media industry is one of the key components of social development. Every single day your ideas change not only the informational landscape, but give momentum to processes in various spheres from politics to finance to agriculture and sport. In this light it is of paramount importance to widely discuss the pressing issues, come up with specific solutions and mechanisms of further work. This is why the Astana Media Week brings together journalists, government officials, PR community and foreign experts," Dauren Abayev said.



The Astana Media Week will run from 26 to 28 September.