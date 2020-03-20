EN
    11:14, 20 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Information Minister announces launching website on coronavirus

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev has announced the launch of a website which will provide quick and verified information about coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Minister’s Facebook account, www.coronavirus2020.kz which will provide relevant information on the state of emergency, the rules of conduct under quarantine, the measures taken by the state to combat coronavirus, the refutation of inaccurate information distributed on the network etc.


