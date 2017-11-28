Information Minister comments on Internet anonymity ban in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev is convinced banning anonymous commenting will allow punishing those who incite ethnic hatred and insult other citizens on the Internet, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking to the journalists on the sidelines of the Government session today, the Minister noted that information resources should have the ability to identify anonymous commenters. According to him, it will not in any way infringe people's rights to use aliases, however, website's should know who is behind the ceratin alias. Thus, in case of inciting ethnic hatred or calls for unconstitutional activities law enforcement bodies will be able to track them down and charge them.

However, the Minister stressed that the amendments to the legislation do not imply a ban on criticism saying that everyone should have a right to say whatever they want openly.

It should be noted that earlier Kazakhstan's Majilis approved in the second reading amendments to the legislation on information and communications, one of the most discussed norms of which concerns banning anonymous commenting on the Internet. In accordance with this new norm comments to any news articles and other materials should be made after authorizing with an electronic digital signature (EDS) or through SMS.