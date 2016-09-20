Information Minister comments on mass brawl in Kyzylkak village

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communication of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev has commented on the mass brawl in Pavlodar region in mid September saying the situation is not as simple as it seems.

"You will learn the details of the brawl in the nearest future. You can be rest assured that the situation is not as simple as it seems. The investigation is underway. Please, be patient, you'll get all details," Minister Abayev told journalists after the session of the Government on Tuesday.



It should be noted that Internal Affairs Minister Kalmukhanbet Kassymov refused to comment.



Recall that the special forces of the Pavlodar regional internal affairs department allegedly beat up four adults and a teenager in Kyzylkak village, Pavlodar region on September 14.



However, first deputy head of the Pavlodar regional internal affairs department Nazymbek Zhunussov claims that the special forces were dispatched to the scene to calm down a crowd of 20-25 aggressively disposed men. They detained the initiators of the brawl who sustained injuries while trying to flee the scene.