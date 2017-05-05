Information Minister comments on outcomes of 4th round of Astana process

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev hopes that the Astana process (International Meeting on Syrian settlement) will help conflicting parties to the Syrian conflict hear each other, Kazinform reports.

"We must realize that a full-on war is currently underway in Syria. And the fact that the Astana talks are on and field commanders participate in them speaks for itself. It is very important for them [participants of the Astana process] to see each other, to start talking to each other. Unlike other conflicts where there are only two conflicting parties, the Syrian one has too many parties involved. That is why this process is not an easy one. The Kazakh President's authority is one of the reasons the Astana process continues to develop," Minister Abayev said during Otkrytiy dialog (Open dialogue) TV show on Khabar TV Channel.



"I am 100% sure that the Astana process as well as the Almaty talks on Iran and other peace-keeping initiatives of the Head of State [Nursultan Nazarbayev] will go down in history," Abayev said in conclusion.



It should be noted that the Kazakh capital hosted three rounds of negotiations on the Syrian conflict - on January 23-24, on February 16 and March 15. The Syrian armed opposition skipped the talks held in March. The 4th round was held on May 3-4.