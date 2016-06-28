Information Minister congratulates journalists on professional holiday (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev has congratulated Kazakhstani journalists on their professional holiday.

"Distinguished colleague, dear friends! On my own behalf and on behalf of the ministry I would like to congratulate you on your professional holiday! I would like to wish you to reach the heights of professional success," Minister Abayev said at a special event dated to the holiday at the Kazmediacenter.



The minister noted that nowadays information defines the development of all spheres of our life.



"According to international analysts, the growth of the global mass media market amounts to over 5% every year. A lot of new newspapers and online news resources are created in Kazakhstan annually. They compete to earn more readers and viewers and enhance the quality of their content. Of course, this work will be continued in the future," he added.



