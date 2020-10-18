Information Minister congratulates Kazakhstan on Spiritual Consent Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakhstan marks Spiritual Consent Day.

Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayaeva congratulated Kazakhstanis on this bright day.

«As is known diverse spiritual culture of Kazakhstan people laid the foundation for strengthening unity and mutual understanding between them. Since the first days of independence along with economic and political development Kazakhstan set the course for promotion of interethnic and interfaith consent policy. October 18 was declared the Spiritual Consent Day taking into account the significance of spiritual culture of Kazakhstan people,» the Minister’s Facebook account read.

She expressed confidence that unity and spiritual and moral guides are foundational for ensuring peace and mutual understanding.

The Minister wished all on this bright day good health, happiness, kindness and wellbeing.