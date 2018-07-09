Information minister expresses opinion about fake news

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev shared his thoughts on the role of traditional media, as well as on fake news, Kazinform correspondent reports.

After the minister's briefing at the Central Communications Service, the journalists underlined that one of the sessions of the Asia Media Dialogue international event is dedicated to fake news.

The Minister of Information and Communications was asked about his trust in the traditional media. "I find the traditional media highly trustworthy. What is different about it is that the problem of fake news is discussed every year. I'm afraid that this trend will continue. Everyone wants to drum up the hype, say something. However, no one should forget about the accountability for spreading false news. It is a fairly serious factor and there is a fine line between a joke and misinformation. As far as I know, there are precedents when people who spread such things were held liable," the minister said.

Meanwhile, the head of the ministry also highlighted the importance of issues to be discussed during the Asia Media Dialogue. According to him, learning about new trends in this field will be of interest to Kazakhstani media.

"The most obvious trend is that not only social networks but also the Internet as a whole and the online platform is developing. We believe that the future will make the way mostly toward online platforms. It is the first trend. The second is that there will be no division into television or radio as everything will change, transform, and become so flexible. We say that 5G development gives new opportunities. This year we want to see how this will work in ‘test mode'. By 2020-2021, all this will emerge and give new opportunities for journalism. (...) A journalist will be more mobile and faster," the minister concluded.