Information Minister familiarized with TV projects within Rukhani zhangyru program

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev familiarized with the projects implemented in the framework of the Rukhani zhangyru program, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Minister familiarized with the almost ready TV series based on a Kazakh folk poem Kozy Korpesh - Bayan-Sulu, produced by famous Kazakh producer Bayan Maksatkyzy. The series was ordered by Qazaqstan TV channel. During his visit to the set, the Minister was shown a teaser and a sneak peak of the series.



Dauren Abayev also visited the set of another series with the working title Batyrlar, that will be premiered in the new TV season by Khabar. The series tells the story of Kazakh batyrs (warriors) and is directed by Askar Uzabayev.



"Under the direct instruction of the Head of State, we are stepping up our efforts to increase the number of home-produced TV shows, and if everything goes according to plan, already this year we intend to air about different 39 series. We came here with a purpose to show what a labor-intensive process it is and how many people are involved in the project. It's very difficult to find a location, sew costumes, and it all done by hand. However, it's viewers to make the main evaluation. Therefore, I very much hope that the effect will be good," Dauren Abayev said.



Also during the presentation of a new Qazaqstan TV Channel's reality show, the Minister of Information and Communications was offered to take part in this new project.

