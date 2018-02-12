Information Minister holds a series of meetings at World Government Summit in Dubai

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within the framework of the 6th World Government Summit in Dubai, the Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan, Dauren Abayev held a number of meetings with representatives of foreign governments, Kazinform reports.

In particular, Information Minister took part in the 2nd Global Dialogue for Happiness alongside with the representatives of Portugal, Costa Rica, Slovenia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates, which discussed the main themes impacting happiness and wellbeing, including government and public policy.



The meeting included 24 specialized sessions focusing on six main themes: global experiences, policies, technology, education, human values, the latest trends in happiness science, inspiring stories from the world and stories of hope.

The participants of the Dialogue expressed their commitment to strengthening the multilateral approach to implementing the UN sustainable development goals as well as the Organization's Resolution 65/309 Happiness: towards a holistic approach to development.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a memorandum on the initiation of the Coalition of Happiness made up of six states: Costa Rica, Portugal, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, the UAE, and Mexico.

While in Dubai, Minister Abayev also held a meeting with the UAE's Minister of State for Happiness, Ohood Al Roumi during which the sides agreed to appoint specific contact persons for the promotion of joint projects in the field of ICT and digital services. The two Ministers also confirmed the intention to sign an agreement on cooperation in the field of public services in the near future.

It should be noted that on February 10-14 Dubai is hosting the 6th annual World Government Summit themed Shaping Future Governments.

The World Government Summit is the largest global platform devoted to the study of the future of governments amidst technological progress and under growing citizens' expectations. This summit also demonstrates future trends in public services, management, and innovation. Every year the event attracts about 3,000 guests from more than 130 countries, including heads of state, politicians, scientists, representatives of international organizations, thus, creating an excellent opportunity for the exchange of experience and innovation, as well as establishing contacts for future cooperation.