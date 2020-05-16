EN
    13:28, 16 May 2020

    Information Minister holds meeting with President of Civil Alliance

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva held a meeting with President of Association of Legal Entities «Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan» Assylbek Kozhakhmetov on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

    At the meeting, the sides discussed the priority areas of strategic development of the Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan, stronger cooperation between government bodies and NGOs, prospects of civil society development, organization of the IX Civil Forum of Kazakhstan, and other relevant issues

    Minister Balayeva reminded that one of the highlights of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s pre-election campaign was to implement the concept of a state capable of hearing. «In this light, we count on the support of the Civil Alliance and the organizations related to it,» she stressed.

    The sides ended the meeting by determining the key directions they can cooperate on to develop the dialogue in the society and ways of communication between the government bodies and the civil society.


