Information Minister holds talks with Azerbaijani delegation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva held a meeting with representatives of the Republic of Azerbaijan who are in Nur-Sultan to attend the 17th Eurasian Media Forum, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

Attending the meeting were reps of the media department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the National Council of Television and Radio and CJSC «Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting».

During the meeting Minister Balayeva congratulated Agalar Atamoglanov on his recent appointment as the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan and informed him of the ministry's activity.

The sides discussed the possibility of broadcasting Qazaq TV channel in Azerbaijan as well as the implementation of potential joint projects with Azerbaijani TV channels and exchange of experience between TV specialists of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in media sphere.

The minister also invited the Azerbaijani side to participate in the upcoming Astana Media Week set to be held on September 27-28, 2021.