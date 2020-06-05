EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:57, 05 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Information Minister thanks journalists for their professionalism during COVID-19 pandemic

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva expressed her gratitude to workers of Kazakhstani mass media for their professionalism and courage, Kazinform report.

    While speaking at the roundtable dedicated to the development of information sphere, Minister Balayeva commended Kazakhstani journalists for their professionalism and courage demonstrated during the quarantine period.

    She pointed out that in the modern world mass media are becoming the phenomenon which directly affects the life of the society.

    Minister Balayeva also stressed that the coronavirus pandemic has affected Kazakhstan and the entire world. In this light, the Head of State has declared the state of emergency and especially praised the journalist for their efforts.

    «Overcoming difficulties, our journalists along with healthcare workers, policemen and military men, were on the frontline and provided the society with up-to-date and unbiased information [during pandemic]. There is no secret, they were not protected by extra sanitary measures. They did their job professionally. That is why I express my sincere gratitude to all of them,» Balayeva emphasized.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Mass media COVID-19 Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!