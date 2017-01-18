Information Ministry to continue open discussion of draft law on mass media

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The discussion of the amendments to the legislation on mass media will be continued in an open format, according to Vice Minister of Information and Communications Alan Azhibayev, who said it today.

"There is much work to do. In fact, we are approximately in the middle of the way. Presently, the bill is being reviewed by the governmental structures including the regional akimats. Then the draft law will undergo legal, economic and linguistic expertise. After then we will discuss it together with businessmen and public associations. We will also continue open discussions and we hope that this work will be finished by the end of April. We are planning to submit the bill to the Parliament in May,” the Vice Minister said.

The public discussion of the bill “On amendments to some legislative acts on information and communications” took place in the Ministry of Information and Communications in a video conference mode. Experts, representatives of public associations and regional mass media were invited to join the discussion.

According to Alan Azhibayev, the bill has been discussed from the first days of its elaboration. The working group on discussion of the bill has already had several meetings and has elaborated up to 200 recommendations.

In turn, the meeting participants exchanged views on the bill and noted importance of improving the legislative framework in the field of information, informatization and communications.

Recall that the bill, according to its authors, aims at legal regulation of public relations in mass media, TV and radio, informatization and communications. “This draft law is an attempt to cover the challenges of the new digital epoch,” the Vice Minister stressed.