Information Ministry to punish mobile operators for malperformance

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ministry of Information and Communications will start punishing mobile operators based on complaints from mobile users, Kazinform reports.

On Wednesday, Minister Dauren Abayev revealed the plans to launch a special section at the ministry's website where Kazakhstani mobile users can submit their comments and complaints regarding malperformance of mobile operators.



Mr Abayev vowed that the ministry will respond to all comments and complaints and assumed necessary measures.