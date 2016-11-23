Information Ministry urged to fight extremism online more actively

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) Yerlan Karin has urged the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan to block websites with destructive content more actively, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As part of my job, I am involved in the issues of prevention of extremism and terrorism. I analyze a lot of extremism and terrorism-related materials published on social media and Internet. Unfortunately, some of the websites blocked abroad are still available in Kazakhstan. I would like to ask the ministry to block those websites more actively and protect our youngsters from them," Mr. Karin said at the expert meeting with Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev in Astana.



Minister Abayev, in turn, assured him that only websites with terrorism, extremism, suicide, and porno-related content are blocked in Kazakhstan on legal grounds.



"We act within the limits prescribed by law. But we do realize that sometimes our actions are not effective in the present context," Abayev added.



At the meeting Dauren Abayev also supported the idea to open correspondent offices of Kazakhstani mass media abroad.



"I think that such offices should be opened in key countries, namely Russia, China, the U.S., European countries," said the minister, admitting that additional funds are needed to make it happen.



Yerlan Karin, in turn, stressed that Kazinform International News Agency and Khabar 24's offices in some countries are the only correspondent offices representing Kazakhstan and Central Asia there.



The expert meeting was organized by the KazISS.