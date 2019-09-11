Information & Social Development Minister Abayev speaks at AMW

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The annual media event of Kazakhstan «Astana Media Week» has kicked off in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«For the third time Kazakhstan has opened «doors» of the Astana Media Week to all representatives of the media community in order to promote and expand business contacts between all of you. AMW is a unique platform where you can discuss at the expert level the most relevant industry issues. It is no secret to anyone that every day more and more discussion issues occur in the media sphere. The reason for this is the deep transformation of the processes of information production and consumption. I won’t give examples of how mobile phones nowadays favorably compete with television and print media. I can only say that there are a lot of nuances in these processes and not only technological or marketing but ethical, demographic and socio-political», said Dauren Abayev the Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

«I must admit that the state as a huge and rather clumsy bureaucratic mechanism does not respond to all that changes as quickly as we would like. Therefore, for us, government bodies, the views and opinions of professionals are of high importance», he added.

Mr.Abayev noted that the ministry is always open for cooperation and ready for new formats of work. He wished the forum participants success and acquisition of new skills.

The annual Astana Media Week will be held on September 11-13 the current year.

«Astana Media Week» is the largest media event of the season in the Central Asia. The event is organized by «Kazmedia Ortalygy» Management Company LLP with the participation of the Ministry for Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.