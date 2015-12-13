Information technologies against extremism and terrorism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, the work of two-day round table which was organized on the theme "Information Technology: strengthening the role in the fight against extremism and terrorism" by the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan and German Foundation for International Legal Cooperation (IRZ) concluded in Taraz city, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan informs.

The forum was attended by representatives of state bodies, prosecutor's offices of Almaty, Kyzyloda and South Kazakhstan region.

The meeting was opened by prosecutor of Zhambyl region Y. Sybankulov. He noted high relevance of the theme to improve the legal actions in terms of combating terrorism and extremism.

Welcoming remarks were made by Governor of Zhambyl region Karim Kokrekbayev.

The agenda of the forum included topical issues of strengthening of international cooperation in countering terrorism and extremism, prevention of the spread of extremist ideology by means of information technologies. Besides, the participants exchanged their views on enhancing of the role of public institutions and media in ensuring information security, increasing religious literacy of the population in the information sphere.

The automated systems of the Committee on Legal Statistics and Special Accounts on prevention of extremism and the data exchange system of law enforcement and special agencies were presented at the meeting.

German experts shared their experience in the sphere of fighting terrorism in Germany.

As noted by the participants of the forum, new information technologies represent an important control and supervision instrument that helps to counter terrorism, investigate crimes and prevent this evil from spreading.