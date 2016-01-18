Initiative to hold snap parliamentary elections is relevant - President Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held consultations with Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Karim

Massimov in the Akorda presidential residence today. Attending the consultations was Head of the Presidential Administration Nurlan Nigmatulin, the president's press service reports.

During the consultations the sides focused on the initiative put forward by the Majilis deputies to hold snap parliamentary elections.

President Nazarbayev noted that the initiative had been largely supported by Kazakhstanis and was relevant given the situation in the world markets and reforms currently implemented by Kazakhstan.

In addition, Senate Speaker Tokayev stressed that the initiative to hold snap parliamentary elections was a timely one.