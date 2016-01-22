Initiatives of Kazakhstan on improvement of investment climate highly praised by foreign companies in Davos

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A meeting of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov with president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Suma Chakrabarti and heads of international companies took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The information about the success of Kazakhstan in the sphere of improvement of investment attractiveness of the country was presented and discussed there.

Besides, the interlocutors considered the reforms conducted by Kazakhstan on improvement of the investment climate that allowed to attract over USD 215 bln to the economy of the country during the last 15 years. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development invested over USD 7 bln in the economy of Kazakhstan and plans to continue to finance national and foreign companies investing in Kazakhstan in 2016.

The participants of the meeting discussed the opportunities of expanding the number of investors in the economy of the country and mutually beneficial cooperation within the upcoming EXPO-2017 in Astana and establishment of the International Financial Center in Astana. Prime Minister K. Massimov called on foreign partners to take active part in the projects implemented in Kazakhstan.

In turn, representatives of the international companies from such countries as the USA, Great Britain, Turkey and India highly praised the initiatives of Kazakhstan on improvement of the investment attractiveness of the country and strengthening of its institutional foundation and expressed their interest in development of future cooperation.