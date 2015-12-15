Initiatives put forward by Kazakhstan at UN GA and Council of Europe must be constantly supported – European MP

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Member of European Parliament Angel Dzhambazki in his interview to Kazinform spoke about the causes of international terrorism and use of nuclear weapons, his attitude towards anti-nuclear mission of Kazakhstan.

- Recently, at the 70th UN General Assembly, President of Kazakhstan made several proposals including the adoption of the Universal Declaration on the world free of nuclear weapons and the creation of the nuclear free zone in the Middle East. How do you assess anti-nuclear efforts of Kazakhstan? - In times past heads of the USSR and the United States had enough common sense not to start a nuclear war as each party realized that the war would be ruinous for mankind. Today a number of states as well as terrorist groups including ISIS or Daesh seek to acquire a nuclear bomb. In my opinion, the Asian region as well as the Middle East is the area of possible limited nuclear conflict. Four states possessing nuclear weapons including Pakistan, India, China and North Korea are located in Asia. In this regard, the proposals of the President of Kazakhstan are the most important. Thus, the initiatives put forward by Kazakhstan at the United Nations and the Council of Europe must be constantly supported. European MPs should support these and other similar anti-nuclear initiatives in the European Parliament. - Following the recent terrorist attacks in Paris a number of politicians and experts spoke about the continuing possibility of terrorist attacks using weapons of mass destruction including nuclear ones. How do you assess the reality of nuclear terrorism in Europe? - I fear that modern nuclear attacks are not the same as before. I believe it possible that a nuclear device may be installed in a parked car somewhere in the heart of Europe. Today Europe is almost defenseless against terrorist attacks. The European Union is boundaries. During the migration crisis law enforcement agencies have let in a huge number of people from potentially dangerous areas. People still do not understand how terrorists occurred in the center of Brussels. Openness of Europe and loyalty of the immigration legislation allowed organizing and carrying out terrorist attacks in Paris in January and November this year. All this, in my opinion, is the consequence of the so called "heyday of liberal democracy". - In his recent address to the nation President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke about the fact that international terrorism is a result of sovereignty being destroyed though the interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states. How this definition is close to you? - In my opinion, this is the most accurate determination of the causes of international terrorism. After all Salafi terrorism appeared and strengthened in those countries which sovereignty was destroyed though the interference in the internal affairs - Syria, Iraq and Libya. There were no wars and people in these countries lived much better. Now it is the territory of terror, horror, where human life is worth nothing. In other countries, where they continue to spread democracy, including Nigeria, Mali, Somalia and the Central African Republic, the same thing happens. The fact is that the idea of liberal democracy cannot be applied everywhere. All nations and states have their own internal order which is built in accordance with traditions and relations in society. It is dangerous to invade sovereign states under the false banner of democracy. It is unacceptable that non-governmental organizations, financed from abroad, work to overthrow legitimate authority of a country. They act as a subversive network, invading peaceful life of sovereign states. They prepared "color revolutions" in some former Soviet countries including in Georgia and Ukraine. There were also similar attempts in Belarus and Russia. Therefore, we must respect the sovereignty and traditions of each state as well as its legitimate government. - Last year Kazakhstan offered its candidacy for a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018. This proposal is based on four basic principles: food, water and energy security, as well as nuclear safety. How important are these principles for Europe? - I think this is by far the most important principles of mankind. Millions of people do not have access to clean water, tens of thousands die from hunger and related diseases, the whole planet lives under the threat of nuclear weapons. Unfortunately, the rest of the world clearly sees all possible preconditions for instability. Speaking about Asia, there is the growth of tensions between China and Japan, between Pakistan and India. We spoke about the Middle East before. As for the European Union, having a huge economic opportunity it is a geopolitical dwarf. Your country has a vast territory, significant reserves of natural resources, export potential as well as human capital. Undoubtedly, Kazakhstan is a leader in Central Asia and is a key link in ensuring stability in the region. Therefore, Kazakhstan will play one of the most important roles in the future. - Thank you for the interview.