    07:43, 23 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Injured Galatasaray striker to miss clash with FC Astana in UEFA Champions League

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Galatasaray forward Burak Yilmaz will be sidelined for some time after suffering a muscle rupture during the 1-0 win over Trabzonsport last week, Vesti.kz reports.

    The Turkish striker is set to miss up to one month due to the injury. That means that Yilmaz will miss out on the clash against debutants FC Astana in Group C of the UEFA Champions League scheduled to take place on September 30 in Astana.

